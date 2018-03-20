Sports

Auburn's Purifoy must sit out 30 percent of next season

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 08:49 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.

The university said Tuesday the NCAA ruled that Purifoy must sit out the first 30 percent of the season before returning. Both Purifoy and center Austin Wiley missed all of the Tigers' run to a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and the NCAA Tournament.

Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person has been charged with accepting bribes to steer players to a financial adviser once they turned pro and funneling some of that money to the families of Wiley and Purifoy. Wiley has already been cleared to play next season if he elects to return instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

Purifoy averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds as a redshirt freshman.

