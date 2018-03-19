Parkland visit ‘emotional’ experience for Heat player who lost father to gun violence

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players Hassan Whiteside, Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington, Bam Adebayo and Josh Richardson visited Parkland on Sunday, March 18, 2018 and presented a check from Ultimate Software, a team sponsor, for $500,000 to create college scholarships in honor of the lives of Joaquin Oliver, Luke Hoyer, and Alex Schacter, students killed in last month’s shooting at Douglas High. Twitter @MiamiHeat