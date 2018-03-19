More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Player is shoved into goal after dunk 7

Scary moment as player is shoved from behind on fast break dunk attempt 19

NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship 100

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton 109

Dwyane Wade sinks game-winning shot after dedicating season to high school shooting victim 136

Milwaukee County Zoo tigers get in Olympic spirit to support U.S. women's hockey team 75

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace breaks down after 2nd-place finish in Daytona 500 135

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting 104

High winds buffet crowds at Winter Olympics 18

College baseball team moves double-parked car blocking bus's path

A baseball team from La Salle University in Philadelphia were traveling to Brooklyn, New York, for a game on March 15 when they faced the small task of lifting a double-parked car out of the way of their bus.
La Salle Baseball via Storyful
A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14. This video captured by an Olympic volunteer shows people enduring intense winds as they walked towards the Gangneung Olympic Park. Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported. Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports.