Little Caesars is giving away free pizza. Here’s how and when to get it.

It was considered impossible, a No. 16 seed knocking off a No. 1 seed in college basketball’s men’s tournament.
The previous 135 games resulting in a No. 1 beating a No. 16 sure made it seem unfathomable.
But now that it happened Friday night with the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) blowing out Virginia, it wasn’t just March Madness on the basketball court.
It’ll be March Madness at Little Caesars locations throughout the nation on Monday, April 2.
That date, which coincides with the NCAA national title game, is where you can get free pizza thanks to UMBC’s historic victory.
Little Caesars tweeted the offer, a lunch combo that includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and 20 ounces of a Pepsi product, occurs between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt
So where can you grab your free pizza that day around Manatee or Sarasota counties?
Here are the locations:
Bradenton
4919 14th Street West
4458 Cortez Road West
Ellenton
6126 U.S. Highway 301 North
Palmetto
573 10th Street East
Sarasota
8428 Lockwood Ridge Road
2866 Ringling Boulevard
4599 Bee Ridge Road
