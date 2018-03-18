UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
Sports

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza. Here’s how and when to get it.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

March 18, 2018 02:20 PM

It was considered impossible, a No. 16 seed knocking off a No. 1 seed in college basketball’s men’s tournament.

The previous 135 games resulting in a No. 1 beating a No. 16 sure made it seem unfathomable.

But now that it happened Friday night with the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) blowing out Virginia, it wasn’t just March Madness on the basketball court.

It’ll be March Madness at Little Caesars locations throughout the nation on Monday, April 2.

That date, which coincides with the NCAA national title game, is where you can get free pizza thanks to UMBC’s historic victory.

Little Caesars tweeted the offer, a lunch combo that includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and 20 ounces of a Pepsi product, occurs between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2.

So where can you grab your free pizza that day around Manatee or Sarasota counties?

Here are the locations:

Bradenton

4919 14th Street West

4458 Cortez Road West

Ellenton

6126 U.S. Highway 301 North

Palmetto

573 10th Street East

Sarasota

8428 Lockwood Ridge Road

2866 Ringling Boulevard

4599 Bee Ridge Road

