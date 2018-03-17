NFL running back Danny Woodhead retires after 10 seasons

File-This Dec. 3, 2017, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead making a catch in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Baltimore. Woodhead has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. Woodhead, who played with Baltimore last season, wrote in an Instagram post early Saturday, march 17, 2018, that it is time for him to leave the game he loves. The 5-foot-8 Woodhead was a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy winner at Chadron State in Nebraska as the top player in NCAA Division II. Despite his college success, he went undrafted in 2008 and signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. Gail Burton, File AP Photo