Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo

Sports

Olympic champion Hirscher leads 1st run of season-ending GS

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 05:36 AM

ARE, Sweden

Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher led the last World Cup giant slalom of the season after the opening run on Saturday.

The Austrian nearly skied out after catching a bump halfway down his run but still finished 0.50 seconds ahead of Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.59 behind in third, with Zan Kranjec of Slovenia a further 0.08 back in fourth.

Hirscher, who won eight of the last nine GS races, has already locked up the season title in the discipline and his seventh straight overall championship two weeks ago.

Hirscher could become only the third skier to win 13 races in a single season, after Ingemar Stenmark achieved the feat in 1978-79 and Hermann Maier in 2000-01.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The last women's slalom of the season was scheduled later Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

View More Video