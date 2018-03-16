Raiders add help at cornerback with deals for Melvin, Wright

File-This is a 2017 file photo of Rashaan Melvin of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. The Oakland Raiders added some needed help at cornerback, agreeing to contracts with free agents Melvin and Shareece Wright on Friday, March 16, 2018. A person familiar with the move said Melvin got a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. ESPN first reported the signing. File AP Photo