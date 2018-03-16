Pirate City opening up chance for children to ‘Play Ball’ with Pirates organization this weekend

Children will get a chance to practice their home run swing and round the bases with minor league baseball players and Pittsburgh Pirates executives on Saturday at Pirate City.
Major League Baseball is bringing its free Play Ball initiative to Pirate City at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Children can practice their swing, run the bases and play other baseball and softball-centered games with Pirates minor league players, while college and high school players help them get from one station to another. There is more to take home than just the experience; children will also be given a t-shirt, wristbands, baseball and bat with their attendance. The event will run until noon.
Some Pirates executives also will make appearances at the event, including Bob Nutting, chairman of the board, and team president Frank Coonelly.
Registration for the event is free and open to the public. You can register online at playball.leagueapps.com/signup.
Play Ball is an initiative to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball and softball activities.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
