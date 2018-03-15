Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots a free throw during practice at the NCAA college basketball in Detroit, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Purdue plays Cal State Fullerton in the first round on Friday.
Purdue hoping to show its potential against Cal St Fullerton

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 10:46 PM

DETROIT

No. 2 seed Purdue (28-6) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (20-11)

First round, East Region; Detroit, Friday, 12:40 p.m. ET.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boilermakers have their highest seed since they had the same one in 1998. Just making the NCAA Tournament is a feat for the Titans, who are in college basketball's showcase for the first time in a decade and just the third time in school history.

STAR WATCH: Purdue's Isaac Haas will be able to see over the defense with his height, and his size should help him set up shots close to the basket. The 7-foot-2, 290-pound senior is at least 4 inches and 45 pounds heavier than anyone on Cal State Fullerton's team.

COAST TO COAST: The Titans' top player, Kyle Allman, who is from New York City, averages 19.4 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Four of the eight opening-round wins by 15th-seeded teams have happened since 2012, including Middle Tennessee State stunning Michigan State two years ago.

