Georgia hires former Indiana coach Tom Crean to replace Fox

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Indiana coach Tom Crean applauds during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Bloomington, Ind. Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday. Crean was hired one day after former Ohio State coach Thad Matta withdrew from consideration. Georgia announced the hire Thursday night, March 15. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo