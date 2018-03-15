Nebraska women ride biggest turnaround to NCAA Tournament

File-This Feb. 1, 2018, shows Nebraska coach Amy Williams calling instructions during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Lincoln, Neb. “We knew that's what we were building toward,” second-year coach Williams said. “To expect for that to happen right away this year, we wouldn’t have said that’s a guaranteed goal. This team sets their sights high, and we know how hard they've worked in the offseason. As we were progressing through the non-conference it became a more realistic goal for this team.” Nati Harnik, File AP Photo