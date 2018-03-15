Sports

Washington holds off Boise State 77-74 in 1st round of NIT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 12:55 AM

SEATTLE

Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points, Matisse Thybulle added 18 — each scoring 14 in the second half — and Washington held off Boise State 77-74 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

The Huskies (21-12) will play Saint Mary's (29-5) in the second round.

Thybulle, a junior who is already Washington's career steals leader, moved into third — behind Jason Kidd and Gary Payton — on the Pac-12's single-season list with 97.

The Huskies led by as many as 17 in the first half and a dunk by Thybulle gave them a 45-29 lead five minutes into the second half, but Boise State (23-9) scored the final 10 third-quarter points to pull within three. Nowell hit six free throws in an 11-5 spurt that pushed the lead to 75-65 with 44 seconds left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chandler Hutchison scored the Broncos' final seven points in a 9-2 run and a tie-up on a Washington inbounds pass gave Boise State possession, trailing 77-74 with three seconds left. Lexus Williams' potential tying 3-point attempt was blocked and his second 3 was off as time expired.

Hutchison finished with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and Chris Sengfelder added 15 and 14 for Boise State.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

View More Video