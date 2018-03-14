Local roundup for March 13: Another comeback victory for Southeast baseball team

BASEBALL
Southeast 12, Bayshore 11: The Seminoles defeated the Bruins on a Robert McConico walkoff double.
McConico capped off a 4-for-5 night with his third double of the game.
The Seminoles entered the bottom of the seventh down 11-5 and were able to score seven runs in the inning.
Daniel Dombroski got the start for the Seminoles, going five innings with six strikeouts. Kaden Steffen earned the win in relief with two innings, allowing just one run.
The Seminoles had 14 hits on the night. Besides McConico’s terrific night at the plate, Kaden Steffen, Donald White and Sam Hardy all had multiple hits.
Southeast (5-4 overall, 1-1 district) looks to continue its hot hitting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lemon Bay.
Hartfield (Miss.) 8, Bradenton Christian 5: Four players had two hits for the Panthers, who dropped to 3-5 this season.
Those hitters were Brycen Rogers, AJ Schewe, Max Johnson and Eli Thurmond. Pitcher Eli Thurmond allowed four earned runs and had four strikeouts in five innings.
BCS hosts Saint Stephen’s at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 4, Bradenton Christian 3: Despite competing with just three players, the Hurricanes squeaked out a victory over the visiting Panthers on Tuesday at King Middle School.
Manatee (6-1) took three singles matches and won at No. 1 doubles to secure the victory. Manatee returns to action Thursday, hosting Sarasota Riverview.
Results included: Singles — No. 1, James Heagerty (M) def. Anthony Nguyen (8-0); No. 2, Erik Polin (M) def. Luke Dozeman (8-0); No. 3, Lane Bowers (M) def. Les Chen (8-2); No. 4, BCS won by default; No. 5, BCS won by default; Doubles — No. 1, Heagerty-Polin def. Carson Jordan-Nico Heraldo (8-0); No. 2, BCS won by default.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Out-of-Door Academy 1: The Falcons improved to 4-2 with a victory over the Thunder.
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Joshua Samuel (ODA) def Max Damm (SSES) 4-6, 6-3, 12-10; No. 2, Kevin Jiang (SSES) def. Quinn Isaac (ODA) 6-1, 6-1; No. 3, George Krouzek (SSES) def. Andrew Chirtescu (ODA) 6-0, 6-2; No. 4, Graham Hadesman (SSES) def. Collin O’Callahan (ODA) 6-1, 6-1; No. 5, Cameron Maramenides (SSES) def. Will Diesel (ODA) 6-0, 6-1; Doubles — No. 1, not contested; No. 2, Krouzek-Hadesman (SSES) def. O’Callahan-Diesel (ODA) 8-1.
Saint Stephen’s will host Cardinal Mooney on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradenton Christian 5, Manatee 2: The Panthers (5-1) took four of five singles matches to secure the victory against the host Hurricanes (4-2) at King Middle School.
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Perri Howard (M) def. Julianna Eberle 8-1; No. 2, Maya Hernandez (BCS) def. Tamara Clemann 8-1; No. 3, Mamon Lippens (BCS) def. Brooke McIntosh 8-3; No. 4, Brooke Wilt (BCS) def. Hailey Heagherty 8-6; No. 5, Rickelle Kibby (BCS) def. Mckensie Hamilton 8-3; Doubles — No. 1, Eberle-Hernandez def. Howard-Calaco 9-7; No. 2, Clemann-Mcintosh def. Meadows-Fleming 8-3.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The host Falcons improved to 5-1 with a victory against the Thunder (1-5).
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Laura Perazzolo def. Mairead Studdiford 6-0, 6-0; No. 2, Paradise Traub def. Marissa Tobin 6-0, 6-0; No. 3, Cassy Huang def. Devon VonHousen 6-0, 6-0; No. 4, Stella Rundova wins by default; No. 5, Maria Petrova wins by default; Doubles — No. 1, Petrova-Rundova def. Studdidord-Tobin 8-3; No. 2, Mia Ferdinand-Ella Dalzell win by default.
SAND VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Mooney 2, Bradenton Christian 1: Maddy Allen and Kendy DeHaan won their match for the Panthers, who lost their opening match of the week.
On Thursday, BCS plays at Indian Rocks Christian with a chance to clinch the Central South Conference championship.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Palmetto 13, Bayshore 12: The Tigers defeated the Bruins in overtime on a sack by Zahmia Beaubrun to seal the victory.
Serenity Vega threw touchdowns to Tyler Bryant and Maryah Collins and an extra point to Haylie Vega for the winning margin.
In the JV game, Palmetto topped Bayshore 6-0 on a Diamond Mays touchdown pass to Janeice Davis.
SOFTBALL
Saint Stephen’s 12, Bradenton Christian 10: Sydney Ashley’s two-run single in the seventh inning propelled the Falcons in a victory over the rival Panthers.
Saint Stephen’s leading hitters included Julia Dodge (3-for-4, two RBIs), Alex Call (3-for-5), Ella Dodge (3-for-5, RBI), Amy Woodworth (2-for-4, RBI) and Sydney Ashley (2-for-5, three RBIs).
The Falcons next face Out-of-Door Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 18, Saint Stephen’s 3: Christian Laureano had five goals and two assists to lead the Cougars (7-0) past the host Falcons.
JP Jackson had two goals and two assists for Saint Stephen’s, who also got a goal and three assists from MJ McMahon.
Cardinal Mooney faces Jesuit at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephen’s 21, Cardinal Mooney 5: The host Falcons improved to 5-1 thanks in part to six goals and five assists from Baylee Barker.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Katie Pierce (five goals, three assists), Kendall Miller (three goals, four assists), Merry Moore (four goals), Rena Parent (goal) and Maddie Popp (goal).
The Falcons travel to Manatee High for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
