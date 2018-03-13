Philadelphia Eagles' Trey Burton, left, throws a touchdown pass to Nick Foles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Philadelphia Eagles' Trey Burton, left, throws a touchdown pass to Nick Foles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Mark Humphrey AP
Philadelphia Eagles' Trey Burton, left, throws a touchdown pass to Nick Foles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Mark Humphrey AP

Sports

From free agency to Phillies game, Super Bowl hero Trey Burton had a busy Tuesday

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

March 13, 2018 02:20 PM

Tuesday was a busy day for Venice High graduate Trey Burton.

Burton, who played college football at the University of Florida, became a Philadelphia sports legend at this year's Super Bowl.

Burton was involved in the "Philly special" play that catapulted the Eagles to the Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday morning, Burton reportedly signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Burton re-created the "Philly special" when throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies' spring training game at Clearwater's Spectrum Field.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

View More Video