From free agency to Phillies game, Super Bowl hero Trey Burton had a busy Tuesday

Tuesday was a busy day for Venice High graduate Trey Burton.
Burton, who played college football at the University of Florida, became a Philadelphia sports legend at this year's Super Bowl.
Burton was involved in the "Philly special" play that catapulted the Eagles to the Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots.
On Tuesday morning, Burton reportedly signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
For Trey Burton, it’s 4 years, $32M, source said. Big payday. https://t.co/WHxPJcZZ3k— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018
Later, Burton re-created the "Philly special" when throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies' spring training game at Clearwater's Spectrum Field.
.@TreyBurton8 didn't just throw out the first pitch today, he recreated the Philly Special with @bendavisnbcs. pic.twitter.com/zQ403ZWwuD— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 13, 2018
