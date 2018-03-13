Fireworks and cheap beer highlight Bradenton Marauders promotional schedule

The Bradenton Marauders, the high-Single A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced their promotional schedule for home games at LECOM Park for the upcoming 2018 season.
The home opener on April 7, features post-game fireworks in addition to it being a Pirates and Princesses Night where costumes are encouraged and there are horse and carriage rides offered.
Other firework series games include May 26, July 3, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 25.
Games held Monday-Saturday are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start, while Sunday games begin at 1 p.m.
The exceptions are three 10:30 a.m. games held on Education Day (May 16) and Camp Day (June 20 and July 18).
Other recurring daily promotions are Bark in the Park series games held April 21, May 25, June 22, July 10 and Aug. 10 and focus on bringing your dog to the ballpark.
Free T-shirt giveaways are April 21, May 12, June 1 and June 22.
There are also weekly promotions at LECOM Park this season. The return of the popular Thirsty Thursdays features sodas and select draft beers for $1.
Sundays are about families with children ages 12-and-younger allowed to run the bases after the game. Those kids also receive free admission to five Sunday home games with a T-shirt and other exclusive perks as part of a $10 membership fee in the First Mates Kids Club.
Tickets for Marauders home games cost $10 for infield box and infield reserve sections. It’s $8 for baseline box sections and $6 for left-field bleachers.
For more information, call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
