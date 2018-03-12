Player is shoved into goal after dunk

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14. This video captured by an Olympic volunteer shows people enduring intense winds as they walked towards the Gangneung Olympic Park. Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported. Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports.