From spring training to motorsports to historic road race, plenty to see and do this weekend

From a historic road race to spring training baseball, the NHL and car racing, there’s no shortage of sporting events to check out this weekend.
So, in no particular order, here are the weekend’s best bets on sporty things to do around the Bradenton and Tampa Bay areas:
Bradenton car racing
The 24th annual NMRA Spring Break Shootout runs through Sunday at the Bradenton Motorsports Park. Gates open 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There are various qualifying and heads-up races planned Saturday. Bracket time trial and elimination rounds are slated for Sunday, with the final round scheduled for 5 p.m.
The event kicks off the 2018 NMRA season. The cost for spectators is $25 for a single-day ticket, $45 for two days (Saturday-Sunday) and $70 for three days (Friday-Sunday).
Admission is free for ages 12 and younger, and parking is free.
There’s also a car show, with a scaling price to participate.
More information can be found at www.nmradigital.com/2018-event-info.
Skyway 10K
This historic road race across the Sunshine Skyway bridge is sold out. The inaugural race, which benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, is an event worth watching Sunday.
Access on the bridge isn’t allowed for spectators, though it will be shown at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg – participants will be transported from there to the bridge via buses – on a JumboTron.
Parking at Tropicana Field is free. Events taking place at Tropicana Field, including watching the race or concerts, also are free and open to the public.
The race begins with an opening ceremony at 6:05 a.m. and the race is set to start at approximate 6:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay’s CBS affiliate, 10News WTSP, will broadcast the race live on Channel 10 starting at 6 a.m.
Those wishing to drive to St. Petersburg from Manatee County via the Sunshine Skyway should look at an alternative route as the northbound lanes will be closed from 4-10 a.m. on Sunday. The southbound lanes will stay open, but only in the southbound direction.
There’s also a pre-race expo scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tropicana Field.
Spring training baseball
It’s an all-Keystone State battle Saturday at LECOM Park. The spring training game between the host Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies is the first of three times Philly visits Bradenton in March. The game is scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start.
Tickets begin at $18, while parking costs extra and varies in price.
Other spring training games this weekend in the Tampa Bay area include:
- Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.
- Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.
- Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. Saturday at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin.
- Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
- Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
- Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The team with the best record in the NHL this season has a home game Saturday, and tickets to see the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Philadelphia Flyers at Amalie Arena are available.
Saturday’s game with the Flyers is scheduled for 1 p.m. Available tickets purchased through the Lightning’s website, nhl.com/lightning, start at $50.
The game opens an eight-game homestand for the NHL-leading Lightning, who play three Saturday home games during the stretch and took a 43-17-4 record into Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
