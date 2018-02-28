Sports

Bishop, Knights topple Saint Francis (Pa.) 84-75 in NEC

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 10:19 PM

LORETTO, Pa.

Kaleb Bishop scored a career-high 21 points, all five starters reached double figures and Fairleigh Dickinson bounced third-seeded Saint Francis University from the Northeast Conference Tournament 84-75 on Wednesday night.

Fairleigh Dickinson (13-17), the NEC No. 6 seed, travels to New York Saturday to meet No. 4 seed LIU Brooklyn (16-16) in a semifinal.

Darnell Edge hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Jahlil Jenkins to forge a 72-72 tie with just under three minutes left, Noah Morgan followed with a layup and the Knights led the rest of the way.

Jamaal King nailed a 3 that pulled Saint Francis to within 77-75 with 1:10 to play, but Morgan stole the ball from King, was fouled, and made both free throws with 19 seconds left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Edge scored 18 points with four treys, Jenkins scored 16, going 4-for-4 from deep. Jenkins had a game-high six assists. Morgan finished with 13 points and Mike Holloway Jr. 11.

Keith Braxton led the Red Flash (18-12) with 24 points and King added 17.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Milwaukee County Zoo tigers get in Olympic spirit to support U.S. women's hockey team

View More Video