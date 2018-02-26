From left, referee Maurizio Mariani, Atalanta's Rafael Toloi and Juventus goalie Gianluigi Buffon walk on the pitch of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Snowfall has prompted the Serie A match between six-time defending champion Juventus and Atalanta to be postponed. Fans filled the Allianz Stadium shortly before the scheduled kickoff Sunday but when the referee could not roll the ball on the snow-covered pitch, the game was quickly called off.
Sports

Italy coach says he convinced Buffon to extend career

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 10:18 AM

FLORENCE, Italy

Gianluigi Buffon's international career might not be over after all.

Interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio believes he has convinced the 40-year-old goalkeeper to stay on for friendlies against Argentina and England next month.

Speaking at a training camp for younger players Monday, Di Biagio said "a player like him can't go out after the loss to Sweden," referring to the World Cup playoff defeat in November.

Buffon announced his retirement from Italy's squad after that loss.

Di Biagio said he "proposed that (Buffon) take part in two or three matches then make a decision down the road. So Gigi will probably take part in the March trip."

Di Biagio said veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini will also remain in the squad, although he wouldn't announce a decision over a possible recall of Mario Balotelli.

