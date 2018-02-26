Italy coach says he convinced Buffon to extend career

From left, referee Maurizio Mariani, Atalanta's Rafael Toloi and Juventus goalie Gianluigi Buffon walk on the pitch of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Snowfall has prompted the Serie A match between six-time defending champion Juventus and Atalanta to be postponed. Fans filled the Allianz Stadium shortly before the scheduled kickoff Sunday but when the referee could not roll the ball on the snow-covered pitch, the game was quickly called off. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco