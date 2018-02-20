3-team trade sends Drury to Yankees, Souza to Diamondbacks

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Brandon Drury waits to hit prior to the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix. The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent infielder Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees and received outfielder Steven Souza Jr. from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade that includes five players, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo