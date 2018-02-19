Moreland, Red Sox gird for Stanton, Judge, grid-like Yankees

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez celebrating with teammates during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston. The Red Sox have re-signed Nunez to a one-year contract with a player option for 2019, giving them another proven second baseman to fill in while Dustin Pedroia recovers from knee surgery. Nunez’s deal was done on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, the day before the Red Sox hold their first full-squad workout of spring training. Charles Krupa, file AP Photo