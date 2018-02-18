New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall
Hall scores late in OT to lift Devils past Hurricanes, 3-2

By MIKE POTTER Associated Press

February 18, 2018 08:38 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Taylor Hall scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left in overtime, giving the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The goal extended Hall's league-best streak of games with a point to 18.

New Jersey had won the first of the teams' four meetings this season on Thursday night to start the Hurricanes' three-game losing streak.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 40 shots for the Devils.

The Devils led 1-0 after a first period in which the Hurricanes outshot them 13-9.

Nico Hischier scored New Jersey's first goal on a power play midway through the first, assisted by Sami Vatanen and Kinkaid.

The Hurricanes tied it at 6:25 of the second with Teuvo Teravainen scoring from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Victor Rask, who was playing in his 300th NHL game — all with Carolina.

The visitors went back ahead with 4:27 left in the second when Pavel Zacha scored on the assist from John Moore.

Jeff Skinner tied the game in a sixth-attacker situation with 1:18 left in regulation on assists from Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 18 saves.

NOTES: LW Lee Stempniak and D Klas Dahlbeck were healthy scratches for Carolina. ... RW Jimmy Hayes and D Will Butcher were healthy extras for New Jersey. ... Devils backup goalie Eddie Lack is a former Hurricane. ... The teams' other two meetings are March 2 in Raleigh and March 27 in New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Columbus on Tuesday in the first of a three-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.

