Patrick Cantlay drives on the 12th tee in the second round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Sports

Tiger Woods misses cut at Riviera; Cantay, McDowell lead

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

February 16, 2018 08:26 PM

LOS ANGELES

Tiger Woods waited 12 years to get back to Riviera and lasted only two days.

Woods had three straight bogeys early on the back nine Friday and didn't play nearly well enough to make up for it. He shot 5-over 76 and missed the cut in the Genesis Open.

Patrick Cantlay (69) and Graeme McDowell (66) shared the lead as the second round was ending. It was getting too dark to conclude until Saturday morning. The cut was looking to be no better than 2 over. Woods, who had never missed the cut at Riviera in eight previous trips as a pro, was at 6-over 148.

