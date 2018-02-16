'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting

More Videos

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14. This video captured by an Olympic volunteer shows people enduring intense winds as they walked towards the Gangneung Olympic Park. Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported. Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell led Eagles fans in a chant aboard a flight to Philadelphia on Monday, February 5, following the Eagles championship win. Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots was the first for the Eagles. The Eagles last won a football championship, then known as the NFL championship, in 1960. The Eagles also arrived home in Philadelphia on Monday. A parade to celebrate the championship is scheduled

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4, 2018. There was a lot of climbing going on: some scaled the gates of Philadelphia City Hall, others chose to go up traffic lights, lampposts and signposts despite police trying to grease those down to prevent people from mounting them. Some people also jumped off of an awning.