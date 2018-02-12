50 community celebrations to commemorate 50 years of Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Bradenton

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their “50 Community Celebrations and Acts of Kindness” on Monday to commemorate the club’s 50th spring training in Bradenton.
The first celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday.
Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle and the Pirates charities are scheduled to present a check to the Center for Anna Maria Island through the Pirates Charities’ “Field for Kids” program.
Also on Monday, the opening reception and press conference for Pittsburgh’s “Baseball in Manatee County: 50 Years of Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training” traveling memorabilia exhibit is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the Downtown Central Library.
On Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon, Pirates representatives are helping Bradenton’s Our Daily Bread with a meal service to the hungry.
On Thursday, Manatee County’s Meals on Wheels PLUS will see Marty the Marauder, along with Pittsburgh staff, serving lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon. They’re providing lunch for everyone at the Daybreak Adult Day Center.
To coincide with Friday’s National Caregivers Day, the Pirates and Pirates Charities are slated to serve complimentary coffee and doughnuts to the Braden River Care Center at 8:30 a.m.
There are two events on Saturday. They include the Pirates participating in Manatee Cal Ripken Baseball’s Opening Day festivities and the Pirates Pep Rally in downtown Bradenton.
The Cal Ripken Baseball festivities are at 8:30 a.m. at the Heritage Harbor Cal Ripken Baseball facilities, which will see the Pirates making a donation to assist with complimentary concessions as well as wiffle ball bats to roughly 300 kids in attendance.
The Pirates Pep Rally is from 5-9 p.m. on Old Main Street and will see a photo booth, player appearances, free autographs, games, live music, face painting, various vendors and more.
On Sunday, Palmetto High’s baseball team will be guests of the Pirates at Pirate City. The players get the chance to participate in Pirates workouts in the outfield, while receiving a facility tour and lunch.
That’s the first week’s schedule.
Additional “50 Community Celebrations and Acts of Kindness” have not been released.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
