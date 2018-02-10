Sven Kramer hopes for 3 golds, zero blunders this time

FILE In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 file photo coach Arie Koops of The Netherlands, left, shouts directions to speedskaters Jan Blokhuijsen, foreground, Sven Kramer, right, and Koen Verweij, rear, as they compete in the men's speedskating team pursuit semifinals at the Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Count on the Dutch to dominate the oval at the PyeongChang Olympics, but don't expect them to suffocate opposition like they did in Sochi four years ago. They turned the Olympic hall into a sea of their national color, orange, courtesy of a massive haul of 23 of 36 medals, including eight out of 12 golds. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo