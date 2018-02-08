MLB free agents to have own spring training camp at Bradenton’s IMG Academy

With more than 100 players still on the free-agent market, the Major League Baseball players’ union is scheduling its own spring training camp at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
Union head Tony Clark said the camp is opening Tuesday and will run into early March. Bo Porter, the Houston Astros’ manager from 2013-14, will lead the camp.
It’s the first time since the end of the 1994-95 strike the players’ union is holding its own spring camp.
The camp at IMG is scheduled to run through March 4, and the union has the option to extend it through the end of the month.
Never miss a local story.
“(IMG Academy) is a dedicated, major league-caliber site, with multiple full/half fields, a private locker room, dedicated training staff and an advanced workout facility with a trainer and strength and conditioning coordinator,” the union said.
Personal trainers will not be allowed inside the facility. Players will be provided workout gear, and the union is arranging liability insurance, travel and housing. Players will be given per diems. They are to bring their own bats and shoes.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Monday throughout spring training camps in Florida and Arizona, while the first workouts are scheduled for Wednesday.
A phone call seeking comment from IMG Academy was not immediately returned.
No other information concerning which free agents would work out at the Bradenton complex or what accessibility the public would have to watch was available.
Some prominent free agents still on the market include first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and pitchers Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb and Yu Darvish.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments