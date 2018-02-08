More Videos

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia 0:43

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

Pause
Curling: Everything you need to know 1:50

Curling: Everything you need to know

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together? 3:34

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together?

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings 0:12

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings

Former Pennsylvania governor leads Eagles chant on flight home from Super Bowl 0:29

Former Pennsylvania governor leads Eagles chant on flight home from Super Bowl

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game' 0:49

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win 1:42

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

The 20th annual Dick Vitale Scholarship Day saw five scholarships awarded to five recent high school graduates at $1,000 apiece. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald
The 20th annual Dick Vitale Scholarship Day saw five scholarships awarded to five recent high school graduates at $1,000 apiece. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Sports

These three prominent sports figures will be honored at 13th Annual Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

February 08, 2018 10:08 AM

The 13th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, which will be held in May in Sarasota, announced three prominent sports figures who will be honored at the fundraiser.

The honorees are University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, and ESPN television and radio personality Mike Greenberg.

The gala benefits childhood cancer research and will be held May 11 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota. The event is hosted by The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a cancer charity started by ESPN and Jim Valvano. Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale, a Lakewood Ranch resident, created the gala in 2006.

“It is hard to believe that we are in the 13th year of our annual gala. This one is going to be off the charts with honorees Mike Greenberg, Leonard Hamilton and Jim Harbaugh – all dedicated to helping kids battling cancer,” Vitale said. “There will be a special tribute to two special children we’ve lost, Tony Colton and Chad Carr, during the evening. This year, we will break our record and raise over $3.5 million.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harbaugh was a 1987 Heisman Trophy finalist and led the San Francisco 49ers to an appearnce in Super Bowl XLVII before taking the Michigan job.

Harbaugh
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.
Patrick Sumansky AP

Hamilton, the most successful men’s basketball coach in FSU history, has led the Seminoles to 299 wins in 16 seasons and is a three-time national coach of the year.

Hamilton
Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton.
Chuck Burton AP

Greenberg is a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, a long-time ESPN personality and author of “All You Could Ask For,” a tribute to a family friend who lost a battle to breast cancer. Greenberg donates 100 percent of the proceeds from the book to the V Foundation.

Greenberg
ESPN television and radio personality Mike Greenberg.
AP

“The Dick Vitale Gala lives up to Jim Valvano’s recipe for a great day: you laugh, you think and you cry,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “All this in all-star company leads to an evening of great fun — and most importantly — great help for children with cancer.”

The gala routinely has recruited big names each year to help build support and momentum to defeat pediatric cancer. According to the foundation, only 4 percent of federal cancer research funding is dedicated to prediatric cancer, one of the leading cuases of death by disease for American children.

The foundation said the event has raised more than $21 million, with last year’s gala pulling in over $3 million. The foundation has awarded $30 million in pediatric research grants.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia 0:43

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

Pause
Curling: Everything you need to know 1:50

Curling: Everything you need to know

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together? 3:34

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together?

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings 0:12

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings

Former Pennsylvania governor leads Eagles chant on flight home from Super Bowl 0:29

Former Pennsylvania governor leads Eagles chant on flight home from Super Bowl

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game' 0:49

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win 1:42

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

View More Video