Local roundup for Feb. 6: Braden River, Cardinal Mooney advance in girls soccer playoffs

GIRLS SOCCER
Region quarterfinals: Saint Stephen’s season came to an end with a 2-0 loss at Fort Myers Evangelical in the Class 1A region playoffs.
The Falcons finish the season 10-5-2.
“Tonight was representative of the hard work each player has put into this season,” Saint Stephen’s head coach Andrew Sopher said. “Last year, Evangelical outplayed us up and down the field. Tonight we came out and created chances but came up short on finishing them off. They capitalized on two opportunities and that was the only difference. It’s a great step in the right direction for the program. I’m tremendously proud of the efforts given tonight and all season.”
In other action:
▪ Braden River advanced in Class 4A with a 3-0 win over Naples Gulf Coast. The Pirates will face Estero at 7 p.m. Friday.
▪ Lakewood Ranch lost 1-0 to Palm Harbor University and Manatee fell 2-1 to Wharton in Class 5A.
▪ Cardinal Mooney defeated Winter Haven Oasis Christian 4-1 to advance to a Class 2A region semifinal Friday against Fort Myers Bishop Verot.
▪ Out-of-Door Academy joined Saint Stephen’s on the sidelines in 1A after a 3-2 loss to Canterbury.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 3A-DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT: Bradenton Christian and Saint Stephen’s advanced to the championship game with victories in Tuesday’s semifinals at Saint Stephen’s.
Bailey Sikkema had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead BCS (17-9) to a 54-21 win over Out-of-Door Academy (5-12) in the first game. Hannah Wiers added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.
Sereena Feeney led ODA with eight points.
The Panthers will face the Falcons in Friday’s final at 7 p.m. at Saint Stephen’s.
The Falcons defeated Imagine School of North Port 47-35 thanks in part to 13 points from Claudia Sbaschnik and 11 from Sarah Stevens.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal Mooney 51, Saint Stephen’s 48: Dante Pascarella had 16 points to lead the host Cougars to victory.
Harper Juall had 14 points and six rebounds for Cardinal Mooney, which next travels to Sarasota for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.
Ty Barker led Saint Stephen’s with 15 points.
WRESTLING
JV COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Manatee High won the county title Tuesday at Lakewood Ranch, with four Hurricanes taking individual honors.
Jack Russel (115 pounds), Keyvonte’ Canady (162), Brandon Boykins (182) and Emanuel Morales (287) won county crowns in their weight classes for Manatee.
The Hurricanes won all six of their dual meets, defeating Palmetto 48-24, Braden River 54-30, Lakewood Ranch 63-12, Bradenton Christian 54-30, Bayshore 54-11 and Saint Stephen’s 66-0.
The Varsity County Championships are Saturday at Lakewood Ranch.
