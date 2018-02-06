Before signing scholarship, Manatee High student gets big surprise from first-grader with spina bifida

0:12 Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings Pause

0:29 Former Pennsylvania governor leads Eagles chant on flight home from Super Bowl

0:49 Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

1:42 This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

0:30 Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

0:52 Eagles coach Doug Pederson honored to bring first Super Bowl trophy back to Philadelphia

1:46 Nick Foles comes up as unlikely hero as Eagles upset Patriots in Super Bowl

0:34 Boston museum hosts showdown between Pats-loving dog and Eagles mascot