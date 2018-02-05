BullStrong: Here’s why you can expect a quiet National Signing Day for USF football

While Wednesday’s National Signing Day will be a busy time for some college football programs rounding out their recruiting classes, the University of South Florida won’t be as active as in past years.
The Bulls did their damage during December’s inaugural early signing period.
USF inked 24 players – the second-most nationally – in December, and six of those recruits early enrolled in January.
USF’s 2018 class is ranked tied for first in the American Athletic Conference by Rivals and No. 2 by 247Sports.
The Tampa Bay Times reported USF only expects to sign three or four players on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at who USF signed in December and who the Bulls are targeting for National Signing Day, according to the 247Sports composite rankings:
EARLY ENROLLEES
Three stars
- Defensive lineman Stacy Kirby, Orlando Jones
- Wide receiver Zion Roland, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut
- Running back Brian Norris, Chiefland
- Linebacker Dwayne Boyles, Miami Central
Two stars
- Linebacker Antonio Grier, Mays (Atlanta)
- Punter Trent Schneider, Santa Barbara (Calif.) City College
SIGNED
Three stars
- Offensive lineman Sebastian Sainterling, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
- Cornerback Vincent Davis, Jacksonville Lee
- Defensive lineman Rashawn Yates, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast
- Offensive lineman Brad Cecil, Jacksonville Bartram Trail
- Athlete Jajuan Cherry, Okeechobee
- Defensive lineman Trey Laing, Tallahassee Godby
- Offensive lineman Ethan Watson, Pensacola Catholic
- Tight end Chris Carter, Homestead South Dade
- Quarterback Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
- Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, Tampa Gaither
- Defensive lineman Devin Leacock, Port Charlotte
- Quarterback Jordan McCloud, Tampa Plant
- Safety Keyon Helton, Pensacola West Florida Tech
- Athlete Terrence Horne, Hollywood Miramar
- Cornerback Eugene Bowman IV, Jacksonville Lee
- Defensive lineman Armon Williams, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.)
- Linebacker Randal Copeland, Havana East Gadsen
Two stars
- Running back Johnny Ford, Miami Senior
TOP TARGETS
Three stars
- Defensive lineman Jordan Domineck, Lakeland George Jenkins
- Defensive lineman John Waller, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut
- Defensive lineman Tyrone Barber, Venice
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
