Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton throws a touchdown pass to Nick Foles late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Sports

941 alum Trey Burton returns to roots in helping Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

February 05, 2018 12:15 PM

Former University of Florida Gators star and Venice High standout Trey Burton didn’t just win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He helped produce a key touchdown late in the first half, giving the Eagles a 10-point lead en route to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The score saw Burton, a tight end, going back to his roots.

The Eagles called a direct snap to rookie running back Corey Clement, who pitched the ball to Burton on a reverse.

Burton, who lit up the Florida high school scene as a quarterback, threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who started the play along the right side of the line and went unnoticed as he delayed his route for the 1-yard touchdown catch.

The play also happened on fourth down.

While he was a freshman at UF, Burton gained national attention for setting a Gators record with six touchdowns – five rushing and one receiving – against Kentucky in 2010.

However, he transitioned into a tight end and wide receiver later in his college career.

With the victory, Burton became the first player from the 941 area – Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties – to earn a Super Bowl ring since Sarasota Riverview’s David Baas won with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4, 2018. There was a lot of climbing going on: some scaled the gates of Philadelphia City Hall, others chose to go up traffic lights, lampposts and signposts despite police trying to grease those down to prevent people from mounting them. Some people also jumped off of an awning.

Meta ViersMcClatchy

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

