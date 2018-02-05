941 alum Trey Burton returns to roots in helping Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl

Former University of Florida Gators star and Venice High standout Trey Burton didn’t just win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
He helped produce a key touchdown late in the first half, giving the Eagles a 10-point lead en route to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The score saw Burton, a tight end, going back to his roots.
The Eagles called a direct snap to rookie running back Corey Clement, who pitched the ball to Burton on a reverse.
Burton, who lit up the Florida high school scene as a quarterback, threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who started the play along the right side of the line and went unnoticed as he delayed his route for the 1-yard touchdown catch.
The play also happened on fourth down.
#Eagles pull out the trick play on 4th down. Touchdown CATCH for Nick Foles! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XASdaE8sMp— FlurrySports (@FlurrySports) February 5, 2018
While he was a freshman at UF, Burton gained national attention for setting a Gators record with six touchdowns – five rushing and one receiving – against Kentucky in 2010.
However, he transitioned into a tight end and wide receiver later in his college career.
With the victory, Burton became the first player from the 941 area – Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties – to earn a Super Bowl ring since Sarasota Riverview’s David Baas won with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.
LEGENDS! #Champs pic.twitter.com/1MpcUBT4sJ— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 5, 2018
