Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

Nick Foles comes up as unlikely hero as Eagles upset Patriots in Super Bowl

Nick Foles comes up as unlikely hero as Eagles upset Patriots in Super Bowl

Boston museum hosts showdown between Pats-loving dog and Eagles mascot

Boston museum hosts showdown between Pats-loving dog and Eagles mascot

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

Eagles coach Doug Pederson honored to bring first Super Bowl trophy back to Philadelphia

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

Sports

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4, 2018. There was a lot of climbing going on: some scaled the gates of Philadelphia City Hall, others chose to go up traffic lights, lampposts and signposts despite police trying to grease those down to prevent people from mounting them. Some people also jumped off of an awning.

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

Sports

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

Ever wonder who Tom Brady's man-crush was? The Patriots quarterback answered questions during an interview at Super Bowl Opening Night in Minnesota.

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

Sports

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

A Philadelphia Eagles fan has vowed to guard the city’s iconic Rocky statue after Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots jerseys were recently draped over the monument. Springfield resident Jordan Demcher has been pacing in front of the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a number of hours every night since January 30. Demcher wanted to take action after a Vikings jersey was thrown over the statue during the NFC Championship game weekend, followed by a Tom Brady jersey on Friday, January 26. In this video, Demcher addresses Brady about the proper way to give a handshake to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

Sports

Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

A toddler in New Jersey made his Philadelphia Eagles-supporting parents very proud when they caught him cheering for the team while he was supposed to be sleeping. A video shared to Facebook by his mom, Tara Yates, on January 28, shows baby monitor footage of the tyke having a nap. He begins to stir, and then yells out “Eagles!” His father Jon told a Philadelphia radio station that “Eagles fever is so high in his house,” two-year-old Lachlan “is doing Eagles chants in his sleep.” No prizes for guessing what Super Bowl outcome he’s dreaming of, eh? Jon called it a “proud dad moment.”

Ex-gymnast: 'Abusers thrived at Karolyi Ranch'

Sports

Ex-gymnast: 'Abusers thrived at Karolyi Ranch'

A former member of the U.S. national gymnastics team described being sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar and gave an unflattering portrayal of the Karolyi training ranch in Texas. Mattie Larson said the Karolyi ranch outside Huntsville, Texas, was very isolated. She called it the perfect environment for Nassar and abusive coaches to thrive. USA Gymnastics said the ranch would no longer serve as the national training center.