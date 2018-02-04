Sports

Ferrari, Ratinho lead San Francisco past Santa Clara, 70-59

The Associated Press

February 04, 2018 01:29 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Frankie Ferrari had 19 points and Jordan Ratinho scored 17 to help San Francisco beat Santa Clara 70-59 on Saturday night.

Ferrari and Ratinho combined to shoot 14 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Matt McCarthy added 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting for USF (13-12, 5-7 West Coast Conference).

The Dons used runs of 14-4 and 9-0 to open a 14-point first-half lead before going into the break with a 35-23 advantage. KJ Feagin scored 11 points, and Henrik Jadersten scored the final six, in a 19-5 spurt that made it 42-all with 14 minutes to play, but Ratinho answered with a 3 and then made a layup to push the lead back to five points. Feagin's layup trimmed Santa Clara's deficit to 58-57 with five minutes left, but Ferrari countered with a 3-point play and the Broncos made just 1 of 10 from the field from there.

Feagin had 15 points, and Henry Caruso scored 12, for Santa Clara (8-16, 5-7).

USF shot 55 percent from the field and outrebounded the Broncos 34-21.

