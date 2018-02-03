Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch boys win district soccer titles

Palmetto cruised to the Class 4A-District 11 boys soccer championship with a 6-1 victory over Braden River High on Friday.
The Tigers’ win means they’ll open the region playoffs at home. Their quarterfinal on Wednesday is against Naples Palmetto Ridge, while Braden River has to travel to Naples Gulf Coast.
Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
LAKEWOOD RANCH 3, SARASOTA RIVERVIEW 2: The Mustangs defeated the Rams to win the district championship.
Josh Hays had a goal and two assists for Lakewood Ranch, which improved to 15-1-4 on the season. Cade Schwarz and Aystin Martinez also scored goals, and Luke Evans had an assist. Goalie Josh Lavieri made four saves.
The Mustangs will host a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
