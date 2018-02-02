Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat and Brendan Gaunce, right, celebrate Gaunce's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks as referee Dave Jackson skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat and Brendan Gaunce, right, celebrate Gaunce's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks as referee Dave Jackson skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck

Gaunce scores twice, Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 12:51 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Brendan Gaunce scored his second goal of the game late in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Troy Stecher added two assists, and Vancouver won for the fifth time in eight games after a 2-11-3 stretch.

The Canucks also won back-to-back games on home ice for the second time this season.

Vancouver was clinging to a one-goal lead when Gaunce directed Loui Eriksson's pass past goaltender Anton Forsberg at 17:02 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago, which ended a two-game winning streak. Duncan Keith had two assists.

Chicago has not won three straight games since a five-game streak Dec. 8-17.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots for Vancouver. Forsberg, making his third straight start, stopped 17 shots.

Daniel Sedin made it 3-1 for Vancouver with 2:55 gone in the third. Jake Virtanen collected a puck in the slot, spun and fired a quick shot that Sedin tipped.

DeBrincat drew Chicago within in a goal when he scored on a slap shot over Markstrom's glove at 10:19.

The Canucks used a pair of second-period goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Gaunce tied it at 5:33 soon after Vancouver killed off a penalty. Stecher had just stepped out of the box when he poked a puck along the boards to Gaunce. He skated into the Chicago zone, used Horvat as a decoy, then scored on a wrist shot.

Stecher also had a hand in Horvat's goal at 9:58. He took a slap shot from the blue line that Horvat tipped for his 12th of the season.

Schmaltz showed some speed in scoring the only goal of the first period. He took a pass from Brandon Saad, cut across the front of the net, then beat Markstrom with a backhand at 15:15 for his 14th goal.

NOTES: D Erik Gudbranson returned to Vancouver's lineup after missing five games with back spasms. ... Blackhawk left wing Patrick Sharp was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... Vancouver's Sam Gagner didn't return for the second period after suffering an upper-body injury when hitting Chicago's Tomas Jurco in the opening period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Play at Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

