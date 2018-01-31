This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it

A toddler in New Jersey made his Philadelphia Eagles-supporting parents very proud when they caught him cheering for the team while he was supposed to be sleeping. A video shared to Facebook by his mom, Tara Yates, on January 28, shows baby monitor footage of the tyke having a nap. He begins to stir, and then yells out “Eagles!” His father Jon told a Philadelphia radio station that “Eagles fever is so high in his house,” two-year-old Lachlan “is doing Eagles chants in his sleep.” No prizes for guessing what Super Bowl outcome he’s dreaming of, eh? Jon called it a “proud dad moment.”