Taylor leads UCF to rare win over UConn 70-61

B.J. Taylor scored 20 points and UCF made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to defeat UConn for just the second time ever, 70-61 on Wednesday night.
UConn never led after making the opening basket and UCF didn't lead by double figures until the closing run.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Knights but the rare win in the series wasn't secure until finding the range from the foul line in the final minute, missing 12 of 24 in the first 39 minutes. UCF finished 21 of 34.
The Knights (14-7, 5-4 American) were up by seven midway through the second half when the Huskies (11-11, 4-5) reeled off seven, the last five from Christian Vital, who tied it with a 3-point play with 6:25 to go. But Taylor made 2 of 4 free throws and found Dayon Griffin for a 3-pointer and UCF was ahead for good.
Vital's two free throws with a minute left made it 61-55 and the teams traded 2-point possessions. A.J. Davis went to the line with 35.9 seconds to play and made 1 of 2 free throws. After the second shot was missed, Tyler Polley grabbed the rebound and threw it out of bounds.
After two free throws from by Davis, the Huskies' Jalen Adams had another turnover and Ceasar DeJesus made it 68-58 from the line.
Terry Larrier led UConn with 15 points.
After Larrier opened the scoring with a 3 — 3 ½ minutes in — the Knights reeled off 11 straight. Midway through the first half UCF led 11-5. Larrier finally pulled the Huskies even at 29 but Terrell Allen's tipin at the buzzer gave the Knights the lead.
UConn was 6 of 10 behind the arc, 3 of 15 inside, in the first half with Larrier getting half the makes from distance and scoring 11 points. UCF played inside out, going 3 of 10 on 3s and 9 of 17 on 2s.
Isaiah Whaley pulled UConn even for the second time with the first basket of the second half but the Knights quickly reeled off six straight and made that an 11-2 run to lead 42-33.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: Having lost three of four, the Huskies could ill afford to lose to a team they had beaten eight straight times and were 11-1 against. A win would have put UConn in a three-way tie for fourth place, which is worth a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Instead the Knights are in the tie with SMU and Memphis and the Huskies are one of three teams a game behind. ... The Huskies were 7 of 15 from 3-point range, 15 of 39 from inside the arc, and were outrebounded 38-26.
UCF: The Knights, who last beat the Huskies in 2011, lost the first meeting this season 62-53, but were without Taylor. This time they were missing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, who was averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and shooting 77 percent. Fall is out for the season after recent shoulder surgery. ... The Knights are now 13-1 when scoring 60 points.
STRONG FINISH
UCF is 12-0 when leading with 10 minutes to play, 13-0 when leading with five minutes remaining and 14-0 with a lead at the two-minute mark.
IN CHECK
Vital and Adams make up the top scoring pair in the conference at 34.3 points but were held to 18. They both scored nine on 5-of-17 shooting from the field but went 7 of 7 from the foul line, where the Huskies finished 10 of 11.
UP NEXT
UConn is home Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati.
UCF remains at home to face Houston on Saturday.
