New Florida Shuffleboard Association board installed

Last week’s column lacked the space to mention the installation of officers on Jan. 15, after the Hall of Fame Banquet. Installed were Dave Kudro, president; Bob Hovatter, first vice president; Marti Noble, second vice president; Bob Smith, third vice president; Linda Rebholz, secretary; Jeannie Andrews, treasurer; Glenn Monroe, Florida State Tournament director and keeper of records. Also voting at FSA meetings are district presidents and delegates. Representing the Southwest Coast District are President Jerry Stannard and State Delegate John L. Brown.
This FSA Board will soon release the 2018-19 final version of the schedule, so players may soon make plans for next season. Many issues were covered in the Jan. 27 meeting at Sebring. The 2018 Florida Masters will be held April 2-5 at Hawthorne, near Leesburg. This is a change from your current schedule.
Also, a new FSA Incident Reporting Form was approved and will soon be in the hands of tournament directors. Past complaints have been awkwardly forwarded and debated, so in the future serious problems will be more fairly and discreetly forwarded to proper authority. Examples could be an “injury or altercation” which might harm someone or cause unfair treatment or discouragement. Our hope is to help everybody and to harm none.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
▪ FL P-17, National M/L Open Doubles, Jan. 22 at Trailer Estates, 75 points. Men Main: 2. Dave Minnich-Dwayne Cross, 4. Jim Miller-Clarence Gingerich. Consolation: 3. Dave Kudro-Jerry Everett. Ladies Main: 4. Pam Nurnberger and partner. Consolation: 1. Terri Smith-Flo Kowalewski, 2. Arlene McCague-Cindy Slaughterbeck, 4. Kay Lynn Duncan-Judy Cross.
▪ SWCD D-14, Thursday, Jan. 25 at Palmetto, Draw Doubles, Restricted to State Ams and Pros, M/L, 16 frames/75 pts. Ladies Main: 1. Carol Maxwell-Shirley McCullough, 2. Linda Wallingford-Janice O’Sullivan, 3. Margaret Hartzler-Heather Godson, 4. Judy Cross-Lois Wegner. Consolation: 1. Arlene McCague-Evelyn White, 2. Bonnie Walker-Kathy Laver, 3. Adriana Cramton-Pat Tomko, 4. Marilyn Everett-Siggy Gudzus. Men Main: 1. Jim Bailey-Jim Miller, 2. John Heckinger-Charlie Hearn, 3. Paul Knepper-Tom Putnam, 4. Ken Maxwell-Bill Tice. Consolation: 1. Mike Marquis-Bill Jenkins, 2. David Welsh-Gilbert Broadhead, 3. Phil Krick-Elmer Heisler, 4. Dennis Spangler-Dave Minnich.
▪ SWCD A-11, Friday, Jan. 26 at Palmetto, Draw Any Ams/Any Doubles, 16 frames/75 pts. Main: 1. Jim Lessard-Tony Souza, 2. Ray Larson-Marilyn Rotman , 3. Rick Hall-Mary Federation, 4. Charlotte Broda-Elaine Antaya. Consolation: 1. Jim Clark-Ron Timmerman, 2. Patrick Antaya-Lorraine Nyenhuis, 3. Ursula Joyal-Duane Baardseth, 4. Mike Collins-Larry Nicholson.
UPCOMING
▪ Today is the second day of FL P-18A at Betmar, P-18B at Briney Breezes, M/L Doubles, 75 pts. Also second day of FL A-16A at Paradise Bay and A-16B at Hawthorne, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts.
▪ Thursday, Feb. 1, at Bradenton, SWCD D-15, Open Doubles, M/L, 75 pts.
▪ Friday, Feb. 2, at Bradenton, SWCD A-12, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 16 frames/75 pts. State Ams No Move-up points, State Ams get Masters Points.
▪ Next Monday, Feb. 5, at Lakeland, FL P-19 State Sponsored M/L Doubles, 75 pts. Also next Monday, Feb. 5, at Sebring, FL A-17, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts.
NOTABLE
Pam Nurnberger has 199 points out of 200 required for Florida Hall of Fame.
Happy Shuffling.
