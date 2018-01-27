After setback, A's President Kaval moves on for new ballpark

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a sign stands near the Peralta Community College District headquarters in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Athletics hit a big hiccup in their planned location for a new stadium when a proposed site on land near the community college fell through last month, leaving the club to explore other options as it vows to stay on schedule for a new venue. In early December, a statement from the board of the Peralta Community College District said it had directed the chancellor to discontinue talks about a possible ballpark near Laney College. "We're still on the same timeline that by 2023 we're going to open the new ballpark, but by the end of this year that's our deadline to have an agreement, we gave ourselves at the end of last year a year to get an agreement with the city or the county, whoever that ends up being," Kaval said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday at new Jack London Square headquarters where the team moved into offices this month. "So we're still on that timeline." Ben Margot AP Photo