Women's Top 25 Capsules

Ruthy Hebard had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 7 Oregon beat Colorado 74-55 on Friday night.
Pac-12 scoring leader Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points for Oregon (19-3, 8-1), and Satou Sabally had 12. The Ducks have won 12 of their past 13 games.
Kennedy Leonard led Colorado (11-9, 2-7) with 16 points. The Buffaloes last beat a Top 10 team on March 6, 2015, when they knocked off then-No. 8 Oregon State. Colorado has lost five straight.
No. 13 UCLA 86, WASHINGTON 69
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada had 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to beat Washington.
The Huskies scored the first point of the fourth quarter on Amber Melgoza's free throw that tied it at 62. The Bruins (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) then scored the next 19 points, making six of their first nine from the field. Japreece Dean's 3-pointer with 4:43 left capped the 19-0 run at 81-62.
Melgoza had 20 points for the Huskies (7-13, 1-8).
No. 17 OREGON STATE 69, UTAH 58
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Marie Gulich had 18 points and six blocks to help Oregon State beat Utah.
Mikayla Pivec added 14 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double this season, and Taya Corosdale had 11 points for the Beavers (19-3, 8-1 Pac-12). Megan Huff had a season-high 26 points for Utah (14-6, 5-4).
No. 22 GREEN BAY 65, UIC 36
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jessica Lindstrom had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Green Bay.
Frankie Wurtz and Allie LeClaire each added 13 points for the Phoenix (18-2, 8-1 Horizon League). Taylor Toney and Brittany Byrd led UIC (7-13, 0-9) with 13 points each.
NO. 23 CALIFORNIA 63, ARIZONA 39
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds for California.
Asha Thomas also had 12 points for California (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12).
Destiny Graham had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona (5-15, 1-8).
STANFORD 74, No. 25 ARIZONA STATE 50
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brittany McPhee became the 39th player in Stanford women's basketball history to score 1,000 career points, finishing with 24 in the Cardinal's vitory over Arizona State.
Marta Sniezek added 13 points and six assists, and DiJonai Carrington had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal (13-8, 7-2 Pac-12). Robbi Ryan scored 11 points for Arizona State (14-7, 5-4).
