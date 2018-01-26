Sports

Long Beach State dominates boards in 87-71 victory

The Associated Press

January 26, 2018 12:14 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Gabe Levin scored 21 points and Temidayo Yussuf had a double-double as Long Beach State handed Cal Poly its fifth straight loss, 87-71, on Thursday night.

Yussuf scored 17 points and led the 49ers' 45-28 domination on the boards — including 17-4 on the offensive glass — for his second double-double this season and fifth of his career.

Deishaun Booker also scored 17 points, 11 in the first half that included a 3-pointer with two seconds left for a 41-30 lead. The lead stayed in double figures in the second half, reaching 22 on three occasions. Edon Maxhuni added 14 points for the 49ers (11-12, 5-2 Big West).

Donovan Fields led Cal Poly with 17 points and Luke Meikle had 13 for the Mustangs (6-14, 1-5).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams' previous two games played at Cal Poly went to double overtime with each team getting a win.

  Comments  