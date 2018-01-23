Michigan State guard Cassius Winston
Bridges, No. 6 Michigan State hold off Illinois 87-74

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 12:01 AM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan State got a harder-than-expected 87-74 win over Illinois on Monday night.

Michigan State (18-3, 6-2 Big Ten) shot 68.2 percent, which set a record at State Farm Center for an opponent's shooting percentage. Illinois shot 43.1 percent.

Kipper Nichols led Illinois (10-11, 0-8) with a career-high 27 points. Trent Frazier and Leron Black added 13 and 12, respectively.

Michigan State turned the ball over 25 times. It was the third straight game in which the Spartans gave it away more than 20 times and still won by double digits.

Michigan State out-rebounded Illinois 37-15. The Illini didn't record their first rebound until nearly 10 minutes into the game.

Jackson took an elbow to the side of the head late in the first half while fighting for the ball. He was helped off the court and taken to the locker room, but returned to start the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois, playing tight zone defense, was able to stick around in the first half despite Michigan State's height advantage.

UP NEXT

Michigan State travels to Wisconsin for another Big Ten matchup. Wisconsin crushed Illinois by 25 points in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday. The Spartans then host Maryland on Sunday.

Illinois remains at home against Indiana on Wednesday and Rutgers on Jan. 30.

