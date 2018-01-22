Sports

Blackston, Hamilton score 26 apiece, PVAMU beats MVSU 93-77

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 11:57 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Gary Blackston and Zachary Hamilton had 26 points apiece and Troy Thompson scored 22 to help Prairie View cruise to a 93-77 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night and snap a four-game skid.

The trio combined to make 27 of 44 (61.4 percent) from the field, including 11 of Prairie View's 12 3-pointers.

The Panthers used runs of 12-2 and 13-1 to push the lead into double figures for good before scoring 14 of the final 18 first-half points to take a 53-32 lead into the break. Thompson had 18 points, Blackston scored 15 and Hamilton 13 as PVAMU shot 66.7 percent (18 of 27) from the field.

Jordan Evans, a transfer from Western Texas College, led MVSU (0-20, 0-7) with 30 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers. The junior has made 13 of 18 from 3-point range while scoring 93 points in the last three games, including a 41-point performance in a 78-70 overtime loss to Southern on Jan. 15.

The Delta Devils, who are the only winless team in Division I, have lost 21 in a row dating to last season — the longest active losing streak in DI.

