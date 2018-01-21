Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck reacts after getting a stick to the eye from teammate Josh Morrissey on a play in front of the net during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck reacts after getting a stick to the eye from teammate Josh Morrissey on a play in front of the net during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck reacts after getting a stick to the eye from teammate Josh Morrissey on a play in front of the net during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Trevor Hagan

Sports

Hellebuyck stops 29 shots, Jets beat Canucks 1-0

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 11:45 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets extended their home winning streak to six games with a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Patrik Laine scored his team-leading 21st goal in the first period.

Hellebuyck picked up his 25th win for the Jets, who moved into first place in the Central Division, one point ahead of idle Nashville.

Anders Nilsson stopped 35 shots for the Canucks, who had lost 5-2 to Edmonton the night before. It was Nilsson's sixth straight loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jets captain Blake Wheeler sent a backhand pass from behind the net to Laine in front, and he gave his team the lead at 11:45 of the first period.

The Jets had their second power play of the game midway through the third. Dustin Byfuglien rang a shot off the post and Kyle Connor had a quick shot stopped by Nilsson.

Hellebuyck got a cut around his right eye after being hit by an errant stick when teammate Josh Morrissey and Canucks forward Thomas Vanek got tangled up in the crease with under four minutes left in the game. A trainer came out to tend to the wound, and then play continued.

NOTES: Canucks center Bo Horvat was back on the ice after missing 18 games with a broken bone in his foot suffered on Dec. 5.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Jets: Play at San Jose on Tuesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 3:44

Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video