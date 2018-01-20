Sports

Wallace with 20 points as UT San Antonio edges UTEP 65-61

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:37 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Keaton Wallace scored 20 points off the bench to lead UT San Antonio as it snapped a three-game skid, edging UTEP 65-61 on Saturday night.

Giovanni De Nicolao added 15 points and four rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-10, 3-4 Conference USA). Deon Lyle had 13 points and Jhivvan Jackson chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

UTEP jumped to a 17-5 start and held the lead throughout the first half. The Roadrunners closed it with the help a pair of Lyle 3-pointers in the final 2:25 to trail 42-38 at the break.

A low-scoring second half ensued, with the teams remaining close. De Nicolao sank a pair of free throws for the first Roadrunners lead in the half, 58-57, with 1:35 to play. UTEP took it back, 61-60, with 41 seconds left but Nick Allen replied with a jumper and Jackson with a layup to put the Roadrunners on top for good, 64-61 with 12 seconds remaining.

Isiah Osborne led the Miners (7-12, 2-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Paul Thomas added 12 points.

