Southern California's Jordan McLaughlin drives to the basket against Oregon players, including MiKyle McIntosh, left, Payton Pritchard and Paul White 13), with USC's Chimezie Metu and Oregon's Troy Brown Jr. watching at right during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. Referees first called a foul on White, but reversed the call to a player control foul on McLaughlin.
Sports

McLaughlin's 6 free throws help USC hold off Oregon 75-70

By RON RICHMOND Associated Press

January 18, 2018 11:35 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

Jordan McLaughlin scored Southern California's last eight points, including six consecutive free throws, to help the Trojans hold off Oregon for a 75-70 victory on Thursday night.

Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright had 18 points each for the Trojans (14-6, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Ducks (12-7, 2-4) that dated to 2009. McLaughlin finished had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

USC closed the game on a 14-5 run over the final five minutes. McLaughlin put the Trojans ahead 71-68 with two free throws and iced it with four more in the last 23 seconds.

Payton Pritchard led Oregon with 18 points, and Paul White had 14. MiKyle McIntosh added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

USC won the rebounding battle 36-26 and finished 26 of 59 from the field for 44.1 percent. The Ducks were 26 of 54 for 48.1 percent and 11 of 11 at the foul line.

The Trojans missed their first eight shots but didn't flinch, hitting their next seven during a 14-0 run to build an early 10-point lead. Oregon came back behind White's 10 consecutive points off the bench to trail 36-35 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon needs a win against UCLA on Saturday for its third Pac-12 split of the season if it hopes to improve its flagging RPI and become relevant in the NCAA Tournament conversation after last year's Final Four run.

USC moved within a half-game of the Pac-12 lead by ending another long losing streak to a conference foe. The Trojans snapped an eight-game skid against Utah on Sunday.

UP NEXT

USC: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts UCLA on Saturday night.

  Comments  

