Eastern Washington edges Northern Arizona from line, 81-76

January 18, 2018 11:33 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Bogdan Bliznyuk hit four free throws in the final six seconds to cement Eastern Washington's 81-76 victory over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference battle Thursday night.

Eastern Washington has now won four of the last seven games it's played at Northern Arizona. A loss in Flagstaff cost the Eagles a share of the Big Sky title a year ago.

Bliznyuk hit just 5 of 13 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance, but converted all 16 free throw attempts to finish with 28 points and six assists. He is now 19 points shy of tying the school record for points scored (1,803).

Cody Benzel scored 16 points and Jack Perry added 11 for the Eagles (9-10, 4-2), who converted 20 of 25 from the line.

Chris Bowling and Jojo Anderson each scored 22 points to lead the Lumberjacks (3-16, 0-6). Northern Arizona hit 27 of 53 from the field (50.9 percent), including 8 of 16 from distance, but got to the line for just 20 free throw attempts, hitting 14.

