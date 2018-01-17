Sports

Harris leads Stephen F. Austin past Abilene Christian, 76-66

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:27 PM

ABILENE, Texas

Kevon Harris put up 23 points and Stephen F. Austin kept pace with the leaders in the Southland Conference by beating Abilene Christian, 76-66 on Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks, Sam Houston and Southeast Louisiana all have five wins in six conference games and are a half-game behind 6-1 Nicholls.

Harris hit 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc, to lead the Lumberjacks. Leon Gilmore III added 16 points and Ivan Canete added 13.

T.J. Holyfield finished with seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (16-3, 5-1), leaving him one shy of 500 career boards. Ty Charles had four rebounds and now is six shy of the same landmark.

Tevin Foster converted 9 of 10 from the free throw line and finished with 20 points for the Wildcats (12-8, 4-3). Jaren Lewis and Payten Ricks added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

