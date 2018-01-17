Sports

Reynolds scores 22 as Tulane holds off Houston 81-72

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Cameron Reynolds scored 22 points and made back-to-back 3-point jumpers to wrest back the lead and Tulane made 10 free throws down the stretch to hold off Houston 81-72 Wednesday night.

Houston had won five of its previous six games, falling only to No. 9 Wichita State on January 4, and had taken its biggest lead of the game, 52-49, on a Wes VanBeck 3-pointer. Reynolds' sank two from distance in less than a minute to put the Green Wave (12-6, 3-3 American) back in the lead 55-54 with 10:23 to play.

Rob Gray gave Houston a one-point lead twice more as the teams battled but Ray Ona Embo made a pair of free throws and Caleb Daniels threw down a dunk as Tulane led 66-63 with four minutes remaining and never trailed again.

Samir Sehic and Jordan Cornish scored 14 apiece for Tulane, which made 10 3-pointers — the sixth game this season it made 10 or more in a game.

Gray led the Cougars (14-4, 4-2) with 24 points and Corey Davis, Jr. added 15.

